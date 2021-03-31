PH reports 6,128 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in over a week

A woman reacts as a health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at the San Juan City Arena on March 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Active cases breach 130,000 for the first time

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday reported 6,128 additional cases, pushing the country’s cumulative total to 747,288, as groups call for an extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the ‘NCR Plus’ bubble.

The day's cases is considered the lowest announced in a single day since Mar. 23, when the health department announced 5,867 new infections, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

Wednesday's tally though, does not include results from 6 laboratories that failed to submit data on time.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the day's figure is low due to a "number of laboratory line list" that were not registered to the agency's COVID-19 Data Repository System. The agency is investigating the incident.

Active cases in the country soared to 130,245, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The DOH posted 106 COVID-related fatalities, bringing the country's death toll due to the virus to 13,297.

ABS-CBN IRG said the day's fatalities is the highest number of deaths announced in a single day in more than a month or since Feb. 20, when the DOH posted 239 deaths.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 491 to 603,746.

Some hospitals in the NCR Plus Bubble have already reached high to critical occupancy levels in their COVID-19 allocated intensive care units (ICU) and beds.

The alarming spike in new cases this month is attributed to the public's non-compliance with health protocols, increased movement of people as a result of the gradual reopening of the economy, and the detection of COVID-19 variants.

The government placed the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal - areas under the so-called NCR Plus - under ECQ from last Monday until April 4. It is yet to be seen whether the stricter lockdown will be extended.

The DOH earlier this week said that if the so-called NCR Plus areas are not placed under the stricter quarantine classification, active cases in the country may soar to 430,000 by the end of April.

More details to follow.

