Makati, QC, Taguig, Manila hospitals seeing high admissions as COVID-19 cases rise — DOH

Video courtesy of Department of Health​

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday said that a few cities in Metro Manila are seeing more and more COVID beds used up as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“Dito sa NCR napapansin natin 'yung talagang pag-increase in the number of utilization for COVID isolation beds and COVID wards. Umaabot na ho s'ya ng high-moderate risk,” said Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega during a virtual briefing.

(Here in NCR we are noticing the increase in the number of utilization for COVID isolation beds and COVID wards. It has already reached high-moderate risk.)

Moderate risk refers to a utilization or occupancy rate of 60 to 70% while high risk is at 70 to 85%. Those with a utilization rate of more than 85% are already at critical level.

“Napapansin po namin lalo na dito sa areas ng Makati, Quezon City, Taguig at Manila ito 'yung matataas talaga ang admissions for COVID wards and beds,” he added.

(We noticed this especially in the areas of Makati, Quezon City, Taguig and Manila where there is high admissions for COVID wards and beds.)

Vega said that for the same areas, the utilization rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds have also reached high to critical risk levels.

He pointed out that 53% or more than half of the new COVID-19 cases being logged in the country are from Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan.

For the whole country, the health care utilization is at low risk but had already reached 41%. For ICU beds specifically, the country average is “nearing the threshold of moderate risk,” the official said

Vega said one problem is that hospitals are still admitting mild cases which is why admission rates rise. On the other hand, temporary treatment and monitoring facilities already have an occupancy rate of 78%.

He said among the recommendations they have made is to further increase bed allocation for COVID-19 patients from 30% to 50%. Some patients may also be transferred to lower level hospitals instead of staying in level 3 hospitals where severe and critical cases are a priority.

They are also looking for more isolation centers and isolation hotels for asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients.

They are also going to continue building modular hospitals with the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Besides modular units already built in East Avenue Medical Center, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Quezon Institute, the DOH plans to add 350 to 380 more beds as the said hospitals are also seeing increase in admission rates.

He said they are also augmenting the workforce of the hospitals and they have already hired more than 2,000 health workers.

Since the start of March, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. It has been attributed to non-compliance to health protocols although the presence of more transmissible variants is also said to be a factor.

As of Thursday, there are 693,048 total COVID-19 cases in the country with 99,891 currently infected.