Philippines detects 12 new local Delta variant COVID cases

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 12 new cases of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, all of which are considered local cases.

The country now has a total of 47 Delta variant cases.

In its latest bulletin, the health department said all 12 new Delta variant infections have already recovered but "their outcomes" are still under validation through the agency's regional and local health offices.

The new Delta variant carriers were found in the following areas:

Metro Manila - 3 cases

Central Luzon - 6 cases

Calabarzon - 2 cases

Bicol - 1 case

Philippine authorities are currently keeping guard against the spread of the Delta variant, the B.1.617.2, as experts tagged the strain behind the overwhelming infections in India and Indonesia, stretching the countries' health care capacity.

More details to follow.

