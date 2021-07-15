Metro Manila shifts to regular GCQ on July 16; 9 other areas under MECQ

Mandaluyong residents and workers receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the SM Megamall vaccination site on July 14, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila will shift to a regular general community quarantine from July 16, while 9 areas will be under the second toughest of 4 lockdown levels, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Home to some 13 million people, the capital region was under GCQ "with some restrictions" until July 15.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved Metro Manila's shift to GCQ from July 16 to 31, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

The last time Metro Manila was under GCQ was in March.

Later that month, the region was placed under the toughest lockdown—enhanced community quarantine (ECQ)—after a spike in coronavirus cases. The surge eventually eased, allowing the region's lockdown level to be gradually downgraded.

SECOND TOUGHEST LOCKDOWN

The following areas will be placed under the second strictest quarantine level, modified ECQ, effective July 16, said Roque.

REGION 3

Bataan

REGION 6

Iloilo City and Iloilo province (until July 22 only)

REGION 10

Cagayan De Oro City

REGION 11

Davao Occidental

Davao De Oro

Davao Del Norte

Davao Del Sur

CARAGA

Butuan City

"Kung hindi po mag-improve ang ating mga numero ay posible po na mabago muli ang classification ng Iloilo City at Iloilo," Roque said in a taped message.

(If our numbers do not improve, it is possible that the classification of Iloilo City and Iloilo will be changed again.)

GCQ, HEIGHTENED GCQ

Roque said the following areas would be under GCQ "with heightened restrictions from July 16 to 31.

REGION 2

Cagayan province

REGION 4

Laguna

Lucena City

REGION 5

Naga City

REGION 7

Negros Oriental

REGION 9

Zamboanga del Sur

REGION 11

Davao City

Also under GCQ "with heightened restrictions" from July 16 to 22 are the following, he said.

REGION 6

Aklan

Bacolod City

Antique

Capiz

Like Metro Manila, the following areas will be under regular GCQ from July 16 to 31, Roque said.

CORDILLERA

Baguio City

Apayao

REGION 2

City of Santiago

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

REGION 3

Bulacan

REGION 4-A

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Quezon

REGION 4-B

Puerto Princesa

REGION 6

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

REGION 9

Zamboanga Sibugay

City of Zamboanga

Zamboanga del Norte

REGION 11

Davao Oriental

REGION 12

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

Cotabato

South Cotabato

CARAGA

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Sur

BARMM

Cotabato City

All other areas in the country will be placed under the least stringent level, modified GCQ, for rest of July, the Palace said.

The pandemic has battered the Philippine economy, triggering millions of jobs losses, prompting policy makers to call for the easing of lockdown measures to help boost domestic spending.

COVID-19 infection rates have fallen from a peak in March and April as more people become vaccinated, but officials have said some restrictions must be retained in and outside the capital region given the threat posed by new variants.

Schools in the country remain shut, social gatherings are still restricted and public transport services are operating below capacity.

As of July 15, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1.49 million, while the number of fatalities totaled more than 26,300.

Unlike other Southeast Asian neighbors, the Philippine has not yet detected community transmission of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

— With a report from Reuters