Metro Manila shifts to regular GCQ on July 16; 9 other areas under MECQ

MANILA — Metro Manila will shift to a regular general community quarantine from July 16, while 9 areas will be under the second toughest of 4 lockdown levels, Malacañang said on Thursday.
Home to some 13 million people, the capital region was under GCQ "with some restrictions" until July 15.
President Rodrigo Duterte approved Metro Manila's shift to GCQ from July 16 to 31, said his spokesman Harry Roque.
The last time Metro Manila was under GCQ was in March.
Later that month, the region was placed under the toughest lockdown—enhanced community quarantine (ECQ)—after a spike in coronavirus cases. The surge eventually eased, allowing the region's lockdown level to be gradually downgraded.
SECOND TOUGHEST LOCKDOWN
The following areas will be placed under the second strictest quarantine level, modified ECQ, effective July 16, said Roque.
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the following community quarantine classifications for the rest of July, said Roque.
REGION 3
Bataan
REGION 6
Iloilo City and Iloilo province (until July 22 only)
REGION 10
Cagayan De Oro City
REGION 11
Davao Occidental
Davao De Oro
Davao Del Norte
Davao Del Sur
CARAGA
Butuan City
"Kung hindi po mag-improve ang ating mga numero ay posible po na mabago muli ang classification ng Iloilo City at Iloilo," Roque said in a taped message.
(If our numbers do not improve, it is possible that the classification of Iloilo City and Iloilo will be changed again.)
GCQ, HEIGHTENED GCQ
Roque said the following areas would be under GCQ "with heightened restrictions from July 16 to 31.
REGION 2
Cagayan province
REGION 4
Laguna
Lucena City
REGION 5
Naga City
REGION 7
Negros Oriental
REGION 9
Zamboanga del Sur
REGION 11
Davao City
Also under GCQ "with heightened restrictions" from July 16 to 22 are the following, he said.
REGION 6
Aklan
Bacolod City
Antique
Capiz
Like Metro Manila, the following areas will be under regular GCQ from July 16 to 31, Roque said.
CORDILLERA
Baguio City
Apayao
REGION 2
City of Santiago
Isabela
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
REGION 3
Bulacan
REGION 4-A
Batangas
Cavite
Rizal
Quezon
REGION 4-B
Puerto Princesa
REGION 6
Guimaras
Negros Occidental
REGION 9
Zamboanga Sibugay
City of Zamboanga
Zamboanga del Norte
REGION 11
Davao Oriental
REGION 12
General Santos City
Sultan Kudarat
Sarangani
Cotabato
South Cotabato
CARAGA
Agusan del Norte
Surigao del Norte
Agusan del Sur
Dinagat Islands
Surigao del Sur
BARMM
Cotabato City
All other areas in the country will be placed under the least stringent level, modified GCQ, for rest of July, the Palace said.
The pandemic has battered the Philippine economy, triggering millions of jobs losses, prompting policy makers to call for the easing of lockdown measures to help boost domestic spending.
COVID-19 infection rates have fallen from a peak in March and April as more people become vaccinated, but officials have said some restrictions must be retained in and outside the capital region given the threat posed by new variants.
Schools in the country remain shut, social gatherings are still restricted and public transport services are operating below capacity.
As of July 15, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1.49 million, while the number of fatalities totaled more than 26,300.
Unlike other Southeast Asian neighbors, the Philippine has not yet detected community transmission of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
— With a report from Reuters
