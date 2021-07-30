Metro Manila under ECQ from Aug. 6 to 20: Palace

People pass by a neighborhood outpost adorned with tarpaulins reminding them of COVID-19 protocols at a market in Brgy. Batasan, Quezon City on July 29, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila will be placed under the strictest of four lockdown levels, the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), from Aug. 6 to 20, Malacañang said on Friday.

In the meantime, Metro Manila will be under under General Community Quarantine “subject to heightened and additional restrictions” from today until Aug. 5, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

The OCTA research group has urged government to place the region under a "circuit-breaking" lockdown to curb an uptick in coronavirus infections in the capital, following the confirmation of the Delta variant's local transmission.

Speaking to ANC, Dr. Guido David noted that "there are a lot more transmissions now compared what is being reported" because genome sequencing, which would determine the kind of coronavirus variant an infected person has, has a backlog of about 2 to 3 weeks.

"We recommended a stricter quarantine because if we can beat this, we should be ok," he said.

"My feeling is we should be ok until the end of the year and until next year because we will have more people vaccinated and we will have booster shots available in case some people are worried that the virus may come back. I don’t think so, we will have booster shots, it will address the variants and we should have a normal 2022. That’s the goal here," he said.

He said waves of large-scale transmissions are usually caused by new variants that come in. The Delta variant is currently the predominant one globally, and "we haven’t seen a new, more threatening variant," he said.

"I think that this is the last major hurdle that we have to go through, not just until the end of the year," he told ANC's Headstart.

"If we can beat this Delta variant in the same way Hidilyn (Diaz) won the gold, it would be a big victory for us because the other countries are struggling to deal with this variant," he said, referring to the weightlifter who brought home the Philippines' first Olympic gold.

Mayors had backed the proposed ECQ in the region due to the threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant if the national government could provide cash assistance and at least 4 million COVID-19 shots, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos earlier said.



A monitoring by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group pegs the total doses administered across the country at 18.7 million. There are also 7.27 million fully immunized individuals, as of July 28.

More details to follow.