7.8 million Filipinos fully vaccinated vs COVID-19: Palace

Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — At least 7.8 million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said on Friday, as authorities raced to curb the spread of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant.

Authorities in the last 3 days exceeded the daily target of administering 500,000 COVID-19 shots, with a total of 646,390 jabs given on Thursday, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

This has raised the total jabs administered to 19,359,927, he said on the government's television network.

A total of 7,835,715 have been fully vaccinated so far, added the official, while 11,524,212 have received one dose.

"Inaasahan natin na maaabot na 20 million doses bago po matapos ang buwan ng Hulyo," Roque said.

(We expect to reach the target of administering 20 million doses before the month of July ends.)

The Philippines has the second-worst outbreak in Southeast Asia, with more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and some 27,000 deaths.

The government is aiming to fully immunize up to 70 million people before the year ends to safely reopen the economy.

Experts on Thursday reminded the public to refrain from wandering around even after completing their COVID-19 vaccination.