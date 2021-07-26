Gold at last! Hidilyn writes PH sports history as Olympic champ

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

. . . And Diaz does it in Olympic-record style

Almost 100 years since the country debuted at the Olympics, the Philippines has finally secured a gold medal in the quadrennial meet as Olympic veteran Hidilyn Diaz reached the top podium in the women’s 55kg of weightlifting in Tokyo, Japan.

Diaz, who had been predicted to give the country another Olympic medal, bested eight other competitors in her category, including world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China, when she lifted an Olympic record of 224 kilograms on Monday.

Liao settled for silver with 223 kilograms but went head-to-head with Diaz in the clean and jerk round.

Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan took the bronze after tallying 213kg.

Diaz started strong in the competition, lifting 94kg and 97kg as her first two attempts in snatch. She almost had the chance to take the lead after trying 99kg in her final snatch attempt but failed to do so.

Muattar Nabieva of Uzbekistan led in the snatch after clearing 98kg in her third attempt.

In clean and jerk, Diaz stole the lead spot when she lifted 119kg in her first attempt. She then set an Olympic record with 124kg in second attempt.

Liao reset it at 126kg but Diaz gambled at 127kg in her final attempt to eventual end the gold medal drought of the country in the Olympics.

This is the second Olympic medal of Diaz, who is competing in her fourth straight Olympics, after taking home silver in the 2016 edition of the Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Five years ago, the weightlifter from Zamboanga City ended the 20-year medal drought of the Philippines at the Olympics -- and the first Filipina to win a medal in the biggest sporting event in the world.

In 2018, Diaz also made history at the Asian Games as the first Filipino weightlifter to win gold in the regional games.

She also finished first in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila and clinched bronze in the 2019 World Championships.