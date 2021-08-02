Metro Manila residents getting vaccinated vs COVID-19 allowed outdoors during ECQ: official

People lining up for the COVID-19 vaccine wait for their turn to enter the University of Sto. Tomas in Manila on July 31, 2021. The crowd outside the university started to swell after the site declared a cut-off after reaching the allotted number at 2,500 doses. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila residents getting their COVID-19 vaccines during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20 will be allowed to leave their homes, an official said Sunday.

Aside from essential workers, vaccinees will be included among authorized persons outside their residence (APOR), Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.

"Hihingin lamang ang vaccination card o kaya text o notice mula sa LGU (local government unit) na sila ay naka-schedule for bakuna at sila ay papayagang makalabas ng kanilang mga bahay," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(They will need to present their vaccination card or the text message or notice from the LGU that they are scheduled for vaccination then they will be allowed to leave their homes.)

Cargo delivery vehicles are free to enter and leave the capital region, Malaya said. Other vehicles will be subject to checkpoints, he added.

"‘Yung papasok ng NCR Plus at lalabas ng NCR Plus, pareho po yan iche-checkpoint," he said.(Those that will enter and leave NCR Plus will be subjected to checkpoints.)