'Di na kakaba-kaba': PH's COVID-19 vaccine stockpile enough until mid-August, says Galvez

MANILA - The Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine stockpile can last until the middle of August, with some 12 million jabs currently in the government's supply inventory, an official leading the country's inoculation strategy has said.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. said on Monday that the government currently has 12,826,099 doses of different COVID-19 vaccine brands available.

Galvez attributed this to the 7.1 million COVID-19 shots the country received from China-based Sinovac, and US manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Moderna last week alone, which is the "largest vaccine delivery" so far.

Some 9.3 million doses, he added, would be delivered to the country until the end of July.

“Sa ngayon po, sumobra pa po tayo na 12,826,099 in which our supply can last up to 32 days or up to Aug. 17... Kampante po tayo na sa Aug. 17 ay hindi po tayo mahihirapan [at hindi] na magkaroon ng shortage,” Galvez told President Rodrigo Duterte during the latter's latest address to the nation.

(Right now, we exceeded to 12,826,099 available vaccine supply, which can last up to Aug. 17. We are confident that by Aug. 17, we will have enough supply.)

The Philippines has so far taken delivery of 27,922,360 vaccine doses, 15,096,261 of which have already been administered, the official pointed out.

On July 15, the average daily vaccination reached 391,283, the highest so far.

“Dati po, tinatanong niyo po ako kung anong state ng stockpile. Tayo, medyo maganda na po ang ating [stockpile] --- hindi na po tayo kakaba-kaba,” according to Galvez.

(Before, you asked me what the state of our stockpile is. Now we have a good supply standing, it is no longer worrying.)

The country is currently in the fifth month of its COVID-19 inoculation rollout.

Since the program started in March, 10,388,188 Filipinos already received their first dose, while 4,708,073 are already fully vaccinated, having received their 2 doses.

The number of those who are fully immunized from COVID-19 comprise 8.12 percent of the minimum 58 million government target by yearend, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 1.517 million COVID-19 cases, of which 46,806 or 3.1 percent are still active.

Nearly 27,000 have died due to the disease in the country.