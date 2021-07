15 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines has administered at least 15,096,261 COVID-19 shots, Malacañang said on Monday.

These include some 10.3 million first jabs and 4.7 million second jabs as of July 18, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Authorities have taken delivery of around 27.8 million vaccine doses.

The Philippines expects to receive on Wednesday 562,000 government-procured shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Roque said in a press briefing.

He reminded the public to get vaccinated at the soonest opportunity.

"Kailangan natin ng dagdag proteksyon para sa ating sarili, sa ating pamilya, at komunidad. Maging bahagi ng solusyon," he said.

(We need additional protection for ourselves, our family and community. Be part of the solution.)