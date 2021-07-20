PH confirms 4,516 new COVID-19 cases, 58 more fatalities

Add'l deaths lowest in over 2 weeks - ABS-CBN research group

People queue outside the Ospital ng Maynila as the city government opened 7 hospitals for COVID-19 vaccination on July 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 4,516 additional COVID-19 infections, as the health department confirmed active cases of the more contagious Delta variant first detected in India.

In its latest bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said that of the 1,517,903 total recorded cases in the country, 46,806 or 3.1 percent are active.

The day's positivity rate is at 10.9 percent, based on the samples of 34,562 individuals who underwent testing for the virus on Sunday.

COVID-related deaths rose to 26,844 with 58 new fatalities. The case fatality rate stood at 1.77 percent.

The freshly-reported deaths included 30 cases first classified as recoveries, the DOH noted.

Meanwhile, there were 5,240 more people who recuperated from the respiratory disease, raising the country's total recoveries to 1,444,253 or 95.1 percent of the cumulative tally.

Ten laboratories failed to submit data on time.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

Earlier in the day, the health department said 8 Filipinos who have supposedly recovered from the highly contagious Delta variant tested positive again for the coronavirus, based on their latest RT-PCR results.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said of the 8 active Delta variant cases, 4 are in Cagayan de Oro, 1 is in Manila, another 1 is in Misamis Oriental, while 2 others are returning Filipinos.

More details to follow.