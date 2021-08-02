NCR to impose 8 pm to 4 am curfew hours starting August 6

A checkpoint screens and reminds travellers crossing between Caloocan City and San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan of changing quarantine protocols as NCR and Bulacan is placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions starting August 1, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have unanimously agreed on an 8 pm to 4 am curfew for the region starting August 6, an official said Monday.

The curfew will coincide with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region, said Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chair Benhur Abalos in a Palace press briefing.

The imposition of a liquor ban, however, depends on the respective local government units, he added.

"So far may mga LGUs kasi na nagsasabi na wala silang liquor ban, kamukha ng Makati ng Taguig, Pasig, at Las Pinas, at nakikita naming ang Valenzuela, ang Mandaluyong, Paranaque, Pasay, Navotas, Pateros, Quezon City at San Juan, may mga liquor ban."

"So pagdating sa liquor ban, kanya-kanya po," Abalos said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases placed Metro Manila under the strictest of four lockdown levels from Aug. 6 to 20 to arrest the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

Earlier, the interior and local government said Metro Manila residents getting their COVID-19 vaccines during the ECQ period will be allowed to leave their homes.

Aside from essential workers, those who will be inoculated will be included among authorized persons outside their residence (APOR), Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.

Cargo delivery vehicles are free to enter and leave the capital region, Malaya said. Other vehicles will be subject to checkpoints, he added.

"‘Yung papasok ng NCR Plus at lalabas ng NCR Plus, pareho po yan iche-checkpoint," he said.(Those that will enter and leave NCR Plus will be subjected to checkpoints.)