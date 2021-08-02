Vaccination overdrive: Metro Manila can administer 250,000 jabs daily during ECQ - official

Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government can administer 250,000 COVID-19 jabs daily in Metro Manila during its enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20, an official said Monday.

The number of jabs administered in the capital region last Saturday reached 187,000, according to Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Hindi po ako worried. Kayang-kaya po yang 250,000 na yan. Kailangan lang natin masigurado ang tuloy-tuloy na pagdating ng bakuna," he said during a virtual public briefing.

(I'm not worried. We can achieve 250,000 jabs. We just need to ensure the arrival of vaccine supply continues.)

"Kung naka-187,000 tayo nung Sabado, madali po nating marating ang 250,000. Wala po tayong kakulangan sa mga vaccinators, sa mga tao."

(We reached 187,000 last Saturday, it will be easy to get 250,000. We have no shortage of vaccinators.)

Metro Manila residents scheduled for their COVID-19 vaccination will be authorized to leave their homes, Malaya said as he ruled out house-to-house vaccination for the general public. Bedridden residents may avail of home vaccination, he added.

Some 9,115,963 individuals have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, while a total of 20,863,544 jabs have been administered, according to government data.

The Philippines on Sunday tallied 8,735 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,597,689. Of this figure, 63,646 were active infections.