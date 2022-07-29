TIMELINE: Ateneo shooting incident

Chao-Tiao Yumol, the suspect in the shooting incident at the Ateneo De Manila campus that claimed 3 lives, is taken into custody at the Quezon City Police District on July 24, 2022. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — On a quiet Sunday afternoon, Filipinos were shocked when they learned of a shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City that left 3 people dead and at least 1 person injured.

The Ateneo Law School was supposed to hold its commencement exercises at 4 p.m. that day.

Former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay and her long-time aide Victor Capistrano were killed in the incident. The school's security guard Jeneven Bandiala was also slain.

The gunman was identified as Chao-Tiao Yumol.

The slain former mayor's legal counsel said that Yumol holds a grudge against the Furigays over the closure of a clinic near the Lamitan City Hall. The police said Yumol, a doctor, was a "determined assassin."

Here's a timeline of events during the bloody Sunday shooting at the Ateneo, and what happened next.

• Yumol, the gunman, was able to enter the Ateneo campus by using a ride-hailing service, police said, and blended in with the guests. He was able to sneak in 2 guns as the ride-hailing car was not inspected.

• At around 3:22 p.m., the official Twitter account of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority reported that a shooting incident was happening at C5 Katipunan Ave., Ateneo Gate 3 as of 2:55 p.m. A student interviewed by ABS-CBN News also said that gunshots at the Areté Building were heard before 3 p.m.

• Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo — who was supposed to be the ceremony's graduation speaker — was in transit when the shooting happened, and he was advised to turn back.

• At 3:46 p.m., The Guidon, the official student publication of the Ateneo, tweeted that the university was on lockdown.

• In a video obtained by ABS-CBN News, Yumol, clad in white clothes, was seen escaping the Ateneo campus after the killings. In another video outside the university, the suspect, now in green shirt, was spotted trying to snatch a tricycle but failed. He then fled the area and rode an e-jeep. Police were able to intercept the e-jeep and subsequently arrested Yumol.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

• At 4:27 p.m., Ateneo announced that the 2022 Commencement Exercises of the Ateneo Law School had been canceled.

• The Guidon reported that Yumol was under police custody as of 4:30 p.m.

• At 7:23 p.m. Ateneo released a statement on the shooting incident.

• In a media interview aired live on TV Patrol, ABS-CBN's nightly newscast, the suspect, in Camp Karingal in Quezon City, accused the Furigays of being involved in illegal drugs, which the slain former mayor's camp denied.

• Next day, July 25, Ateneo announced that it was helping raise funds for the family of security guard Jeneven Bandiala, who was among the 3 people killed.

• On July 26, the police said that the Ateneo shooting incident was already "case closed" as the shooter had already confessed to the crime. But the Furigays vowed to face Yumol in court.

• On July 27, Quezon City Assistant City Prosecutor Albert Angelo Villalon said that evidence was sufficient for the court to hear the complaints against Yumol.

• On July 28, the remains of Vic Capistrano, the executive assistant who was among those shot dead inside the Ateneo, were brought to his hometown Lamitan, Basilan. On the same day, Facebook took down the verified Facebook page of Yumol, Rappler reported.

• Five days after the shooting incident, the gunman's father, Rolando Yumol, was shot dead in Lamitan City, Basilan, according to the Philippine National Police.

RELATED STORY