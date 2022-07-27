Victor Capistrano. Courtesy of Ronda de Basilan

MANILA — A staunch fighter for gender equality in Lamitan, Basilan was among the 3 people who were killed in a shooting at the Ateneo de Manila University last weekend.

The incident happened as law students and their families arrived for a graduation ceremony on Sunday. Rosita "Rose" Furigay, a former Lamitan mayor whose daughter was among the graduates, was killed with her executive assistant Vic Capistrano and a university security guard, authorities said.

Capistrano was at the forefront of LGBT activities in Lamitan, said Rose's husband, the city's incumbent Mayor Roderick Furigay.

“Tawag namin diyan ‘the left and the right’ muse. He is very active in all the activities,” Furigay said of Capistrano.

(We call him 'the left and the right’ muse.)

Capistrano was president of the group LGBT Lamitan chapter, said his friend Chin Chin de la Cruz.

“Ang laki ng tulong niya sa amin kasi alam natin bina-bash tayo. Pero siya nagbibigay sa'min to cheer up at nakikipaglaban na we are the same person in the community,” said Dela Cruz, who is the group's vice president.

(He was a great help to us because we know we're being bashed. He cheers us up and helps us fight for ourselves in the community.)

“Siya nagbibigay ng hope and pag-asa na maging makulay ang lungsod.”

(He gives hope and color to the city.)

'HE IS FAMILY'

The alleged gunman Chao-Tiao Yumol had a "long history" of legal disputes with the Furigays, police said.

Capistrano "died trying to protect" Rose, said the Furigays' lawyer Quirino Esguerra Jr.

The Furigay family mourned that they had to leave Capistrano, who was declared dead on the spot, while Rose and her daughter Hannah were rushed to the hospital.

“He has been with us since he was a teenager. He is family,” the Furigay patriarch said.

The mayor said a university ambulance brought Rose, who was hit in on the head and chest, to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

“Sa loob ng ambulance… she pressed it hard, kamay ko. And hanggang dun na lang,” Roderick said.

(Inside the ambulance, she pressed my hand hard. And that was it.)

Meanwhile, a family driver rushed Hannah to another hospital.

“She is stable but she is in a lot of pain. She still needs to have another surgery. I think she will be OK, she just needs a lot of time to recover,” her twin sister Kelsey Furigay said.

Jeneven Bandiola, a university security guard on duty, also died in the shooting incident.

Yumol meanwhile fled the scene by forcing a driver out of their vehicle, before abandoning it and continuing his getaway in a jeepney, police said. He was eventually detained near a church.

Police recovered 2 handguns and a silencer allegedly used by the suspect.



Yumol, a doctor, was on bail for a cyberlibel charge.

CAPISTRANO DEATH 'NOT AN ACCIDENT'

The Furigay camp believes Capistrano’s death was not an accident and that he was targeted by Yumol. Esguerra said the aide was among the complainants in some 60 cyberlibel complaints against the doctor.

“It was premeditated. He really ensured Rosita at Victor, pati si Hannah ay hindi maka-defend sa sarili nila. Sa CCTV makikita mo sinalubong niya tapos... 3 kaagad na sunod-sunod [na putok]. Pak, pak, pak. Natumba si Mayor [Rose], si Vic, ta's binaril ang anak. Bago siya tumakbo binaril ulit si Mayor at Vic,” Esguerra said.

(He really ensured Rosita, Victor and Hannah could not defend themselves. In the CCTV, you can see that he went directly to them and fired 3 shots right away. Mayor went down, then Vic, then he shot the mayor's daughter. Before he fled, he shot the mayor and Vic again.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Furigay family is still waiting for Hannah to recover from her pending operation before they bring Rose back to Mindanao. Mayor Roderick said they were praying Hannah would be well enough to fly with them to Basilan in the coming days, so that their family of 4 could come home together for one more time.

Meanwhile, Capistrano’s wake is being held at Quezon City. His remains will be brought within the week back to Lamitan, where his family and friends are waiting.