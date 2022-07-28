Home  >  News

Remains of Ateneo shooting victim Vic Capistrano arrive in Basilan

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2022 07:40 PM

Candles are lit at the home of Victor Capistrano, the executive assistant of former Lamitan mayor Rose Furigay. He and Furigay were shot dead inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus on July 24, 2022. Courtesy: Ronda del Basilan
MANILA — The remains of Vic Capistrano, the executive assistant who was among those shot dead last July 24 inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus, have been reunited with his loved ones in his hometown Lamitan, Basilan.

Capistrano was the executive assistant of former Lamitan mayor Rosita "Rose" Furigay who was also killed in the shooting, along with university security guard Jeneven Bandiala. 

Capistrano's wake was first held past midnight Tuesday in Quezon City. It took place in a chapel beside Furigay.

Capistrano’s remains were flown and ferried ahead of the Furigay matriarch. His transfer began early morning of Thursday and was welcomed by a throng of friends and family in his hometown, past 8 a.m. 

His wake will be held in his residence. Date of his funeral is still being discussed by the family.

As of this writing, viewing is limited to close friends and family. 

Capistrano was the president of LGBT Lamitan Chapter and was regarded as a one of the most devoted fighters for gender equality in the region. 

