Ateneo helps raise funds for slain security guard

MANILA -- The Ateneo de Manila University is helping raise funds for the family of security guard Jeneven Bandiala, who was among the 3 people killed after a shooter opened fire at their campus in Quezon City on Sunday.

In a statement, the university said it is extending financial assistance to Bandiala's family.

Those who wish to help them, however, are also welcome to donate by scanning a QR code posted on their official Facebook page.

Scanning the code leads users to a web page, which then enables them to make a donation via GCash, GrabPay, BDO, BPI, UnionBank, PNB, and RCBC.

The student councils of the Ateneo Law School and Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health are also helping raise funds for Bandiala.

Bandiala died after suspect Dr. Chao Tiao Yumul opened fire at him, former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay and her long-time aide Victor Capistrano ahead of the graduation of the Ateneo Law School class of 2022. Furigay's daughter, Hannah, was wounded in the incident but is recovering from her injuries.

Meanwhile, the De La Salle University also said it is one with the Ateneo community in praying for the victims of the shooting.

"We also pray for justice to be served and for acts of violence to end as we strive to make our campuses safe spaces for learners and other members of the academic community," Br. Bernard Oca FSC said in a statement.