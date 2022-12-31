MANILA - The upcoming M4 World Championships will be stacked with Pinoy talent representing various regions.

Aside from all-Filipino teams Blacklist International and Echo Philippines, seven other Pinoys will be taking coaching and player roles representing other countries, such as major ML:BB playing region Indonesia, and even teams representing North America and Egypt.

They will be representing teams trying to bust the Philippine dynasty in ML:BB as the world championships begin on New Year's day in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Courtesy: Moonton Games

1. Indonesia: Denver "Yeb" Miranda (coach) and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol (jungler) (Onic Esports)

In their second-straight world championship appearance, Coach Yeb and Kairi will be representing Indonesia under Onic Esports.

Equipped with experience after appearing in the M3 Finals when they were still under Onic's Philippine team, they will steer a local powerhouse marred by one international tournament heartbreak after another, towards their first world championship trophy.

Courtesy: Courtesy: Moonton Games

2. Indonesia: Michael "Arcadia" Bocado (coach, RRQ Hoshi)

After his stint as an analyst, Michael "Arcadia" Bocado will take on the coaching reins for the M4 World Championships, under one of Indonesia's most popular teams, RRQ Hoshi.

Looking to bounce back from a 4th place finish, the "King of Kings", arguably one of the most popular teams in Indonesia, will look to dominate in home soil, with the help of a Pinoy coach.

The ex-Echo coach will be facing his former team in their first Group Stage game in January 2.

Courtesy: Moonton Games

3. Myanmar: Dale "Dale" Vitug (Coach, Falcon)

In his second world championship appearance, former Smart Omega coach will now be calling the shots for Falcon from Myanmar, in what has been considered a dark horse region in Mobile Legends.

In Myanmar’s first world championship appearance since the Burmese Ghouls’ silver finish, Coach Dale will try to take Falcon to greater heights.

Courtesy: Moonton Games

4. North America: Peter "Basic" Lozano (gold laner, The Valley) and Chris Amiel "Mielow" Enobio (EXP-laner, The Valley)

Like Dale, Basic will go on his second world championship appearance. The former GoSu standout has now teamed up with Michael “Mobazane” Cosgun and Ian “Fwydchckn” Hohl in “The Valley.” With the North America region eager to cement its place into the Mobile Legends scene, Basic and the rest of The Valley will try to win the championship for North America.

Mielow, another Pinoy, will is presumably the reserve EXP-lane player for The Valley, as Fwydchckn starts.

Courtesy: Moonton Games

5. Middle East and North Africa: Ameniel "Mundo" Del Mundo (coach, Occupy Thrones)

Coach Mundo will steer Egyptian squad Occupy Thrones in their first world championship appearance. While much remains to be seen in the MENA region's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene, Mundo will call the shots and help Occupy Thrones surprise other dominating regions.