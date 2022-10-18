From Falcon Esports' Facebook page

Former Smart Omega and Echo Philippines coach Steven "Dale" Vitug will join the Pinoys heading into the M4 World Championships after his team, Falcon Esports ruled the Myanmar qualifiers over the weekend.

Falcon will be the first team from Myanmar to head into M4 since M2 finalists Burmese Ghouls, after unrest in the country kept them from competing in M3 in Singapore.

Dale will be the second Pinoy import coach in M4 after ex-Nexplay EVOS coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon, whose Burn x Flash ruled MPL Cambodia for their slot into the world championships.

Coach Dale started his coaching career with Omega Esports, before heading to Echo Philippines. He left Echo Philippines in October 2021, supposedly to retire.

Falcon was one of the dark horses into the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, after giving eventual champs RSG Philippines a scare.

Other Pinoys who have the shot at worlds

Aside from Zico, Dale, and the assured 2 slots in the world championships for MPL Philippines teams, some overseas teams with Pinoys are up and running for a world championship slot.

In North America, Ex-Onic Philippines player Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano is a step away from securing the M4 world championship slot as his team, The Valley, entered the grand finals of the region's qualifier, to be held on October 30 at Las Vegas, Nevada.

He will be joining the former core roster of M3 representatives BloodThirstyKings, best known for sending eventual world champions Blacklist International down the lower bracket of the world stage.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, two Pinoy players, two coaches, and one analyst remain in the hunt for a slot at worlds.

Wunderkind Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsola and coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda are part of MPL Indonesia league frontrunners Onic Esports, while Mark "Markyyyy" Capacio and head coach Vren "Vrendini" Lin are part of playoff-bound Bigetron Alpha.