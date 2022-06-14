RSG Philippines. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- RSG Philippines will move on to the next round of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup upper bracket after winning over Myanmar's Falcon at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here, Tuesday.

After losing Game 2 after a valiant comeback by Falcon in the late-game, RSG Philippines bounced back in Game 3 to move on to the next round.

Falcon zeroed in on MPL Philippines Season 9 Nathanael "Nathzzzz" Estrologo in the early game of Game 1 in an effort to try and pull ahead.

But Nathzzz and Eman "EMANN" Sangco used their late-game capabilities to their advantage, as the Kingslayers pulled ahead in terms of map control around the 11th minute, and never looked back to draw first blood.

RSG Philippines pulled ahead early into Game 2, drawing four early kills and wiping out all of the Myanmar team's turrets within 10 minutes.

Falcon, however, fought back, as Pyae "JustiN" Sone Khant's Johnson and Silent exploited the lack of late-game damage from the Filipino champions to even out the series.

RSG Philippines will see action next on June 16, Thursday, with their opponents yet to be determined.

More details to follow