MPL Cambodia: Pinoy-boosted Burn x Flash enters world championships

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2022 09:00 PM

Courtesy: MPL Cambodia
MANILA - Former Nexplay EVOS coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon, and players Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara and Michael "MPDKing" Endino will go to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championships (M4 world championship) after leading Cambodian squad Burn x Flash to their local title. 

Burn x Flash toppled Logic Esports, 3-1 en route to the MPL Cambodia Autumn split 2022 title, during their showdown at the AEON Mall in Phnom Penh, Sunday evening. 

Burn x Flash won the first two games to reach match point, with Logic drawing Game 2 for survival. 

With Logic looking to force a rubber match, Burn x Flash managed to shut them down and mount a comeback in the 16th minute to get the world championship slot. 

Burn x Flash ended the regular season at 3rd place, before defying the odds and toppling league front-runners, SeeYouSoon last Saturday. 

Only one slot is allotted to Cambodia for the world championships, to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 1-15. 

Fresh off a departure from Nexplay EVOS in June, Zico, Hesa, and MPDKing signed with Burn x Flash as the Cambodian squad sought to boost their chances of winning the Cambodian title. 

