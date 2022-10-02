Courtesy: MPL Cambodia

MANILA - Former Nexplay EVOS coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon, and players Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara and Michael "MPDKing" Endino will go to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championships (M4 world championship) after leading Cambodian squad Burn x Flash to their local title.

Burn x Flash toppled Logic Esports, 3-1 en route to the MPL Cambodia Autumn split 2022 title, during their showdown at the AEON Mall in Phnom Penh, Sunday evening.

Burn x Flash won the first two games to reach match point, with Logic drawing Game 2 for survival.

With Logic looking to force a rubber match, Burn x Flash managed to shut them down and mount a comeback in the 16th minute to get the world championship slot.

Burn x Flash ended the regular season at 3rd place, before defying the odds and toppling league front-runners, SeeYouSoon last Saturday.

Only one slot is allotted to Cambodia for the world championships, to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 1-15.

Fresh off a departure from Nexplay EVOS in June, Zico, Hesa, and MPDKing signed with Burn x Flash as the Cambodian squad sought to boost their chances of winning the Cambodian title.

More details to follow