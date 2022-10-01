MANILA - Filipino-powered Cambodian squad Burn x Flash barged their way into the Grand Finals of the MPL Cambodia Autumn split 2022, reverse-sweeping powerhouse SeeYouSoon 3-1, Saturday evening, at the AEON Mall in Phnom Penh.

This brought coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon, and former Nexplay EVOS standouts Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara and Michael "MPDKing" Endino one step closer to securing a slot in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championships (M4) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Defying odds and weathering through a match riddled with technical pauses, Burn x Flash book a Grand Finals slot against Logic Esports, coached by fellow Pinoy Zen.

After SeeYouSoon notched Game 1, Burn x Flash let out a reverse sweep, capped by a Game 3 that saw Hesa drawing four kills and one assists.

Burn x Flash ended the regular season of the Cambodia split at 3rd place, behind Logic Esports.

Burn x Flash and Logic Esports will battle it out for the world championship slot on Sunday, October 2 at 5 p.m. Cambodia time (6 p.m. in Manila.)