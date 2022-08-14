MANILA - Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara keyed Burn x Flash to its second straight win in his Cambodian pro Mobile Legends: Bang Bang league debut, Saturday.

The former Nexplay EVOS player showcased his versatility after using his Popol and Kupa in Game 1, and Zhask in Game 2.

The Cavite City native supplied one kill and four assists as Burn x Flash drew Game 1 against CFU Esports.

The one kill came from an outplay, where he managed to escape and take down Detective's Yin, after being cornered by "My Turn."

At the time, Popol And Kupa managed to stun Yin, and bolt to the corner of the ring with just a sliver of health.

CFU was slightly ahead in Game 2 but Burn x Flash steadily got back to secure the sweep in 20 minutes of play. Hesa supplied three kills and 15 assists with four deaths.

Burn x Flash is manned with three Pinoys - Hesa, Michael "MPDKing" Endino, and Coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon. MPDKing has yet to debut.

Burn x Flash will face DG on August 20.