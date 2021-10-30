MANILA - Seasoned Mobile Legends: Bang Bang coach Steven Dale "Coach Dale" Vitug is set to retire from the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang professional scene.

His last team Echo Philippines thanked Vitug for his efforts towards the team.

"Thank you, Coach Dale, for all the times you've been there to guide and lead us to victory. In all the games we went through together—the wins and losses. You have been a huge part of our recent seasons, and we're grateful for all that you did for us," the team said in a Facebook post Thursday.

In a brief response to Echo PH's post, Coach Dale thanked everyone who became part of his professional esports journey.

"Maraming salamat sa memories, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at sa ibang naging friends/org/teammates," the 25-year-old said.

In the comments section on his own post, he confirmed that he will be retiring from the scene.

"Retire na," he said in response to a netizen's comment without saying why.

Coach Dale's MPL career started with Finesse Solid in Season 2. He then went on to play for SGD Omega (Now Smart Omega) from Seasons 3 to 5.

The Pampanga native's coaching stint started with the Philippines' MLBB team in the inaugural Southeast Asian Games esports tournament in 2019, where they finished with a gold medal.

He later on coached Smart Omega in Season 6, where he steered the team to an MPL finals appearance against Bren Esports, and consequently, a world championship berth, where they qualified for the playoffs.

In Season 7, he was acquired by Aura PH, and remained there until Season 8, when the squad was renamed to Echo PH.