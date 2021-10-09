MANILA—Bren Esports were eliminated from playoff contention in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 8, after falling 2-0 to Echo Philippines, who punched the 5th slot in the playoffs.

This is the first time Bren is missing the playoffs since entering the league as Aether Main.

With the loss, Onic Philippines needed to sweep RSG Philippines in their next matchup. But as of writing, RSG took Game 1, giving them the crucial points to take the last playoff slot.

It was a crucial match for Echo, coming off a rebrand as the league shifted to a franchise-based setup, as a sweep by Bren would've meant elimination.

Echo put on a clinic in Game 1, capping it off with wipe-out and a lord take in the 12:29 mark, giving the defending world champs the added pressure to draw first blood a few minutes later.

Bren held off Jaymark Aaron "Hadess" Tomas Lazaro's Lancelot in the early game, but Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales's Alice came through to secure the playoff slot.

Echo and Smart Omega are now tied with 19 points, followed by RSG Philippines, who may end the day with 17 to 19 points, depending on the result against Onic. Bren will finish their campaign at 7th place with 14 points.

