Esports: Why Bren wants Chou to have the exclusive M2 championship skin

MANILA - Besides the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M2 World Championship victory, millions of pesos in cash prize, and the milestone of being the first Pinoy team to bring home the title, Bren Esports find themselves at liberty to choose a player for their commemorative skin.

Skins are in-game purchases that add certain attributes to specific characters.

And between the high-flying Chou and the agile, sword-yielding Lancelot, Bren might decide to go with something closer to home.

"We were talking just now and they decided that everyone should be able to use that skin. Since everyone is familiar with how to play the hero, so we stick with Chou,” Bren’s coach, Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro said in the post-match interview of the grand finals held in Singapore.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Bren Esports on Sunday climbed their way out of the lower bracket before crowning themselves as the champions after a 4-3 nail-biter against Burmese Ghouls.

Glindro, however, acknowledged in jest that Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, dubbed as the "Lancelot specialist" wanted to pick the sword-yielding assassin.

After the interview, Bren Esports opened the question to fans on their social media accounts, who responded with mixed answers.

Bren Esports M2 Championship skin: Lancelot or Chou? 🤔#BrenLangMalakas — Bren Esports (@BrenEsports) January 25, 2021

Nothing's set in stone just yet as game developers Moonton have yet to give an official announcement on the skin.

But EVOS Legends, last year's champions, selected Harith, whose commemorative skin was available to purchase in the game's store for a limited time.