Philippines' Bren Esports defeats Burmese Ghouls, cops ML world title

Bren Esports edged Burmese Ghouls Sunday night to claim the world in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M2 World Championship in Singapore.
Prior the title match, Bren Esports eliminated RRQ Hoshi, 3-1, to arrange the title showdown against Burmese Ghouls.
Bren was relegated to the lower bracket after dropping its opening match before sweeping its way to the finals.
