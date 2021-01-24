Home  >  Sports

Philippines' Bren Esports defeats Burmese Ghouls, cops ML world title

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2021 11:02 PM | Updated as of Jan 24 2021 11:42 PM

Bren Esports edged Burmese Ghouls Sunday night to claim the world in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M2 World Championship in Singapore.

Bren Esports crowned itself as the Mobile Legends champion, besting Burmese Ghouls 4-3 in their race-to-4 playoffs.

Prior the title match, Bren Esports eliminated RRQ Hoshi, 3-1, to arrange the title showdown against Burmese Ghouls.

Bren was relegated to the lower bracket after dropping its opening match before sweeping its way to the finals.


 

