Esports: Ex-Ginebra players visit ML world champ Bren's base

Local basketball veterans Jayjay Helterbrand and Sol Mercado visited the home base of Bren Esports to congratulate the new Mobile Legends world champions.

"Congratulations to BREN Esports for winning the ML World Championship and for giving me and @m3rcmywords a tour of the headquarters! @iambrenchong congratulations on making history!" said Helterbrand in his Instagram post which showed him and Mercado at the team's HQ in Makati City.

The team was founded by Bren Chong back in 2017.

According to GGNetwork, the 2-story gaming facility was opened back in 2019.

The facility is equipped with sleeping quarters, and a full-service gym open 24/7 for the Bren crew.

Mercado said he was just giving Helterbrand a "tour" inside their headquarters.

"*giving YOU a tour! I been a part of the team for years now buddy 🤷🏽‍♂️ thanks for visiting OUR HQ! 😂" said Mercado in jest.

Bren Esports toppled Burmese Ghouls of Myanmar over the weekend to capture the world title in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M2 World Championship in Singapore.

Bren Esports had to fight its way from the lower bracket before crowning itself as the Mobile Legends Grand Champion by besting Burmese Ghouls 4-3 in their race-to-4 playoffs.

