MANILA—With their third straight loss in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 8, Bren Esports find themselves in a tight spot in their bid to defend their world title and qualify for the M3 World Championship.

Do they still believe they have a shot at a title defense? Head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro believes "anything can happen."

"I'm still confident with my boys. And I still believe they are one of the best teams in the MPL PH and in the world," Duckeyyy said.



In a post-match press conference after their 0-2 loss against TNC's Mobile Legends team, Duckeyyy acknowledged that his team was in an "obvious" slump.

However, he still believes they have a shot to qualify for the world championships.

So far, Bren have fielded in their M2 championship core of CJ “Ribo” Ribo; Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno; David “FlapTzy” Canon; Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel and Allan “Lusty” Castromayor.

But next week, there will be a "high chance" that Bren's rookies will be rostered in a bid to improve their team dynamic.

With the shift to a franchise-based setup and the extension of the minimum roster pool to 10, Bren added more players to their lineup, including streamer-turned-pro player Raven "L3bron" Alonzo.

"Very high chance na next week we'll be playing with the rookies just to mix things up and baguhin yung dynamics ng team," Duckeyyy said.

Pheww said they are not in peak form yet, a sentiment that Duckeyyy agreed with: "We just need to find the dynamic na fit this partucular patch and siguro baguhin ung dynamics ng team."

As of writing, Bren sit bottom of the rankings, alongside Nexplay EVOS.