Mobile Legends: Omega eliminate Echo in MPL S8 playoffs

MANILA - Echo Philippines were the second team to be sent home in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after being trampled by Smart Omega in the playoffs, 3-1, Thursday.

It took Smart Omega three quick and aggressive sets to take down Echo Philippines - a far cry from the late-game tactics they've employed since their players were part of Execration in Season 7.

Smart Omega made quick work of Echo Philippines in Game 1, ending the set in just 12 minutes to draw first blood. Game 2 was back-and-forth between both teams, but a lord steal, aided by poisonous damage output spelled the game Echo to bring the series to level.

Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog's Mathilda emerged the MVP in Game 1 with 8 kills and one death.

Smart Omega placed themselves at match point after a dominating Game 3 win, keeping Echo Philippines to just one kill in another 12-minute matchup. Raizen was deadly with his Hayabusa, earning the MVP recognition after raking in 9 kills and 2 assists.

As Echo Philippines was poised to force a decider match in Game 4, Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' Aldous initiated a team fight after a "Chase Fate" on Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura's Chou down the mid-lane.

At first it seemed like Kelra overextended, figuring himself in a 1 v 3 fight but Ch4knu's Khufra was able to put out his "Tyrant's Rage" on time, buy Omega enough time to knock out four of Echo's players - leaving Rion "Rk3" Kudo to unsuccessfully defend a base being destroyed by the Lord, for Omega to secure the series.

Omega captain Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic's Luo Yi took the MVP award in Game 3 with 3 kills, deaths, and assists each as his set-ups proved crucial in the last seet.

From their league debut as Aura PH, Echo have entered the playoffs each time, finishing their campaign the strongest yet in Season 7 where they placed 3rd, after sinking to Execration, whose players are now with Smart Omega.

They were the 5th team to qualify after shutting the doors of reigning world champions Bren Esports' playoff hopes.

Smart Omega will face Blacklist International in round two of the playoffs, Friday at 6 p.m.

SMART OMEGA roster

COACH: Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos

Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic (captain)

Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Cruzem

Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua

Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas

Billy Jazha "Z4pnu" Alfonso

Romiere "Allidap" Padilla

Dian Felix "Dian" Cruz

Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui

Robert Remar "Hito" Candoy

ECHO roster

COACH: Steven Dale "Dale" Vitug

Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura (captain)

Jaymark Aaron "Hadess" Lazaro

Jason Rafael "Jaymeister" Torculas

Jankurt Russel "KurtTzy" Matira

Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales

Kenneth "FLYSOLO" Coloma

Aaron "AaronQT" Lim

Samuel Josef "Invoker" Cruz

Rion "Rk3" Kudo

Joshua Nathaniel "Aspect" Tating