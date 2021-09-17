MANILA - Blacklist International and Echo PH swept their respective opponents in Friday's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL).

Blacklist International took their seventh-straight win after pummeling RSG PH in a convincing 2-0 victory.

RSG PH started Game 1 by cancelling out three of Danerie John "Wise" Del Rosario's picks.

But it was not a problem for the seasoned jungler as he led the defending champs to a quick 11-minute game, netting the MVP plum in the process after taking 5 of the squad's 8 kills.

The defending champions controlled the map early on in Game 2, and the V33wise duo drafted their signature Granger and Estes combo to propel Blacklist to the sweep.

But it was Kiel "OHEB" Soriano who took the MVP award for Game 2, as his Lunox's damage output was too powerful to melt down RSG Philippines' heroes.

In the first match of the day, Echo PH returned to their winning ways after pounding TNC and spoiling Ben "Benthings" Maglaque and Landher "Der" San Gabriel's debut in the MPL, sending the former Work Auster Force squad to their third-straight loss.

It was Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura's first match back with Echo PH after a bout with COVID-19 and being forced to sit out some matches.

Rafflesia's Mathilda led the former Aura PH squad to a convincing Game 1 victory, earning the MVP award with a 3-1-4 kill-death-assist mark.

It was a neck-and-neck for Echo PH and TNC in the early parts of Game 2. But Echo PH eventually tilted the momentum further towards their favor, thanks to Benedict "BennyQT's" Chou, who won the MVP award for the set.

With the results, TNC remained at 7th place, Echo moved up to 5th place, while RSG went down to 6th. Blacklist remained at the top spot.