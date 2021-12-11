SINGAPORE—The barrage of upsets continued in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships, as Blacklist International fell to the lower bracket after losing to North American squad BloodThirstyKings (BTK) 3-2 on Saturday.

From the bans, things started to heat up with BTK letting Blacklist take their comfort picks in Bane, Harith, Pharsa, Estes and Esmeralda in an apparent psyche, with Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun picking up the Saber to surprise.

It worked for BTK to start the first 10 minutes, with MobaZane coming out unscathed with 6 kills and with a slight gold lead. MobaZane eventually emerged as the MVP for Game 1 with 9 kills and 5 assists.

Blacklist surprised with a tanky Hylos pick for jungler Danerie "Wise" James Del Rosario to start Game 2, with BTK controlling the game early to take the first few kills.

Salic "Hadji" Imam's Beatrix and Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano's Alice eventually went ham, combining for 14 of Blacklist's 15 kills, snowballing and equalizing within 11 minutes of play.

OHEB's signature Alice was the MVP for Game 2, with 9 kills to his name.

Game 3 was a back-and-forth between both squads, with BTK's Shark giving Blacklist a hard time with his Grock. With Blacklist's power spike building up through Wise's Aldous, and OHEB's Lunox, they eventually turned the game toward their favor and drew themselves to match point.

Blacklist had looked poised to seal the upper bracket finals slot come Game 4, as they picked off MobaZane's Granger. But BTK orchestrated a comeback of their own, as Shark's Lolita went online to set up MobaZane and propelled the North American squad to the decider.

Blacklist International gassed out in Game 5, being kept to 4 kills in a 12-minute clash.

Blacklist International roster

COACH: Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza