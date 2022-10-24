Onic Esports lifts Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol as he wins the finals MVP nod in MPL Indonesia. Courtesy: MPL Indonesia livestream

MANILA -- Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol can finally call himself a champion.

The 17-year old wunderkind led Onic Esports to the MPL Indonesia Season 10 championship title after ousting RRQ Hoshi, 4-1, Sunday evening.

It was a revenge win for Onic Esports, who was ousted to the lower bracket by RRQ, and had to defeat Aura Fire to get the last grand finals slot.

Kairi, who already won the regular season MVP plum, also became the Grand Finals MVP. He was also awarded the best jungler accolade prior.

Kairi moved to Onic Esports from Onic Philippines earlier this year, even making his presence felt during his debut game.

The MPL Indonesia title is also Kairi's first career championship, after missing out on it back in Manila.

Kairi will also see action in the M4 World Championships, representing host country Indonesia, from January 1 to 15.