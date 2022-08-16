Kairi talks to the host after his debut game in MPL Indonesia. Courtesy: MPL Indonesia livestream.

MANILA - Some 2,700 miles away from home and probably blocks away from a chunk of his former teammates, Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol seems to be handling the distance pretty well.

In fact, he shared that he’s already gotten close to his teammates in Onic Esports.

“Everything's going well. I'm getting along with all of them. I'm pretty close with all of them now, I think. I think we're already close after I arrived here. Because we talk a lot and they teach me a lot of things,” he told the host following the squad’s 2-0 win against Rebellion.

In fact, he could be seen in midlaner Sanz "Sanz" Gilang's TikToks, and the veteran player even hyped his entry into the Indonesian squad.

Kairi, along with three of his former teammates set out, for different teams in Indonesia after Onic Philippines revamped its entire roster ahead of Season 10 of the MPL.

Onic Esports will face its rival, RRQ Hoshi next week, giving Kairi the chance to face star jungler Albert “Alberttt” Iskandar and crew — a new face to a rematch of Indonesia’s grand finals last season.

So far, the 17-year-old said he’s been having fun. But all the same, he is a man on a mission to win the elusive trophy with the powerhouse squad.

“I think all teams are good and I want to fight with other teams, and the fanbase is also good. I want to beat all of them.”

