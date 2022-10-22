Mobile Legends: Kairi crowned regular season MVP in MPL Indonesia

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol receives his regular season MVP award in MPL Indonesia. Courtesy: MPL In donesia livestream

MANILA - Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang wunderkind Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol was crowned the most valuable player (MVP) in his debut season in MPL Indonesia.

Kairi bested titan contenders such as teammate Calvin "CW" Winata and RRQ Hoshi's Schevenko "Skylar" Tendean who had 45 points each in the Season 10 MVP race.

After being shipped out of MPL Philippines squad Onic Philippines, he signed with Indonesia's Onic Esports, last July.

Kairi led Onic Esports to the top of the MPL Indonesia rankings, leading over powerhouse RRQ Hoshi.

Among his breakout games included a "flu game" that saw him lead the squad to a 2-1 win against Rebellion Zion.

Meanwhile, former Onic PH captain Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy cracked into the MPL Indonesia first team as a roamer, alongside Kairi, who bagged the best jungler award.

More details to follow