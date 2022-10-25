MPL Season 10: Echo happy to fulfill promise to Arcadia

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- When Michael "Arcadia" Bocado left Echo Philippines for Indonesia, he and his co-coaches and players promised to reunite in the world stage.

Now, Echo Philippines will have the chance, as RRQ Hoshi, where Arcadia works as analyst, booked a ticket to the world championships. Current coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes feels happy to deliver on that promise.

"Actually sobrang saya na nakuha namin. Before umalis si Coach Arc papuntang Indonesia, between players and coaches sabi niya sa 'min: hihintayin [namin kayo] sa Indonesia. So lahat kami, nagka-promise sa kaniya: 'Sige coach, kita kita tayo sa Indonesia.' So ayon," Tictac said.

Echo manager Mitch Liwanag is also looking forward to when they face each other.

"Gusto namin makatapat si Arcadia. Since nagkaroon talaga kami ng promise na gusto namin siya ma-meet sa stage and, of course, matalo siya," she said in jest.

For players such as Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and young gun Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya, this is a chance for them to show their growth in the Land of Dawn.

"Nakaka-excite na po ulit na maglaro sa world stage. Tapos parang mas iniisip ko ang team ko ngayon, mas nag-a-adjust ako sa kanila ganoon," the M2 world championship MVP shared.

Sanford, a former Nexplay EVOS player, wants to show how he's grown to his former head coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon, who will be representing Cambodia in the world series.

"Di kasi ako masyadong nakapaglaro dati kaya dito ko ipapakita ko ang laro ko sa kaniya," Sanford, who was benched as a jungler in his Nexplay days, said.

Echo is one of two teams representing the Philippines in the M4 World Championships, to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 1 to 15.