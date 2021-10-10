Sanford "SanFord" Marin Vinuya. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -Nexplay EVOS on Sunday capped off their last regular season game in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 8 with a bang after tromping Smart Omega in a match paraded by classic MPL faces.

Setsuna "Dogie" Ignacio and Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso, who have gone against each other as early as the MPL's inaugural season, suited up for Nexplay EVOS and Smart Omega, respectively.

But even with familiar faces parading both teams' rosters, it was 15 year old rookie Sanford "SanFord" Marin Vinuya that stole the show to cap off their league campaign.

SanFord stole the Lord in a hotly-contested Game 3 match - a far cry from the showmatch-esque first two games - giving Nexplay EVOS the extra boost to clinch the series.

He even won the MVP accolade to end Game 2, behind a 2-0-5 kill death assist ratio.

Nexplay won Game 2, thanks to a minion wave, and them banking on 61 kills, to force a decider.

It was a blowout game 1 matchup for Smart Omega as they ended the set with a whopping 38 kills, foiling Nexplay EVOS' "flame shot" strat from the get-go.

Dogie mentored Aether Main, which included SEA Games medallist and Nexplay newbie Jeniel "Yellyhaze" Bata-anon, en route to winning the inaugural MPL championship. Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso suited up for OBS Gaming, before entering Execration and being taken in by Smart Omega.

Meanwhile, TNC Pro Team, Blacklist International, swept their respective opponents in Sunday's earlier matchups.

Last-seeded TNC swept 2nd seeded Onic Philippines in their matchup Sunday.

Onic were kept to just 9 kills in game 1 behind a stellar performance by TNC rookies Der and Benthings, who combined for 19 assists.

It was a long matchup between TNC and Onic in Game 2, with Onic banking on their Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez and Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy Change-Yve connection.

But it was TNC that ultimately took the game, as a lord take during the 41st minute capped off the season's longest set.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International ended their MPL campaign on top of the standings after upending a Bren Esports lineup laden with reserves.

Blacklist were dominant in Game 1, containing Bren to just four kills.

With unconventional picks such as starting hero Zilong and human-car hybrid Johnson in Game 2, Bren were able to react to Blacklist's pick-offs - even as the squad foregoing ban picks from the get-go.

But ultimately it was the defending champs that pulled through after a split push courtesy of Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario.

Kiel "OHEB" Soriano missed the match as his 2 game suspension over an obscene gesture after a match immediately took effect. Blacklist 6th man Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo replaced him.