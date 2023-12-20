Eya Laure was named PVL 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference Best Open Hitter. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – For Eya Laure, her rookie stint with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers has served as a learning experience as she got a better grip on becoming more flexible inside the court.

In May, the top scorer of UAAP Season 85 decided to let go of her last playing year for the University of Santo Tomas to suit up in the Premier Volleyball League.

The former UST captain brought her mastery of the sport to the pro level and was named PVL 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference Best Open Hitter alongside Creamline's Jema Galanza.

However, the Crossovers failed to reach the podium as they only settled for fourth after bowing to defending champions Cool Smashers in the semifinals and to Cignal HD Spikers in the battle for third.

Asked about what was her takeaway from playing in this conference, she said she learned to be versatile while acknowledging her "inadequacy."

"Ang dami kong natutunan. Ang dami kong realizations. Ang dami pang kulang sa akin," Laure said after their match against Cignal HD in the battle for third.

"'Yung sakit, parang mas na-motivate ako na sa mga susunod na conference pa dito, kung man 'yung kulang pa sa akin as a player, mapa-opposite ako, mapa-open ako, or minsan setter, depende. Alam mo 'yon, doon naman kasi ako pinalaki ni Coach Kungfu (Reyes). Kung anong posisyon 'yung ibigay sa akin, kahit mid pa ng season 'yan mangyari, kaya kong mag-adjust," she added.

"I mean, kaya kong dalhin 'yung sarili ko para makatulong sa team."

The elder EJ Laure is also playing for Chery Tiggo–an opportunity Eya relishes, as she also learned from her "ate."

"Malaking factor din sa 'kin 'yung ate ko. Kasi siya 'yung, 'pag minsan hindi kami magkasama sa loob ng court, siya 'yung tinatanong ko. 'Ate, ano bang kulang pa sakin?' Or kahit sa training, nagba-bash kami sa isa't isa," Eya said.

"Pero alam mo 'yung bash, may kasamang diin, na 'oh, 'di mo 'ko na-block. 'Di mo 'ko nadepensahan.' Ang dami kong natutunan (and) mas napagaan dahil sila din 'yung kasama ko," she added.

