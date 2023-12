The Creamline Cool Smashers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers are headed to the PVL All-Filipino Conference Finals once again.

This, as the Sherwin Meneses-led squad took care of business against Chery Tiggo in straight sets, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

