PVL: Eya cherishes chance to share court with EJ anew

MANILA – Eya and EJ Laure capitalized the chance to play together in one court as they conspired to lead Chery Tiggo Crossovers over the Akari Chargers on Tuesday.

Eya steered the Crossovers again with 19 big points, including three blocks, while EJ had 15 points and 11 digs in the team’s 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-7 victory in Philsports Arena.

For Eya, she felt easy to move around the court knowing that her Ate EJ was playing beside her.

“Grateful din na nakasama ko si Ate EJ after ilang years. Before pandemic pa. Masaya lang po na kasama ko siya, mas magaan talaga,” she said.

But despite flaunting a Laure-sisters show against Akari, the siblings credited the entire team for their hard-fought victory, adding that each player is committed to what they have prepared prior to the conference.

“Siyempre thankful kasi hindi talaga madali yung preparations nitong season kasi ang daming nangyari ganun. Siguro thankful lang talaga na committed lahat. Di lang naman kami yung magandang ginawa, lahat kami,” EJ continued.

Eya also echoed the same sentiments while also sharing that it was easier for them to play, knowing that they have solid support in their teammates.

“Mas nagiging madali yung parang trabaho namin sa court since dalawa yung open, because of kumpiyansa rin na binibigay at support na binibigay ng mga teammates namin samin. Mag-error man o mag-create ng point, same pa rin,” she said.

The Laure sisters last played together during the pandemic-shortened UAAP Season 82 when EJ decided to make a comeback in the UST Golden Tigresses.

But the older Laure eventually decided to forego her collegiate career and moved to pro with the Crossovers.