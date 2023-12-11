Eya Laure of Chery Tiggo Crossovers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Chery Tiggo star Eya Laure is happy with the team's output despite exiting the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals.

The Crossovers were swept by the defending champion Creamline, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21, but she also made sure to leave no regrets on the court as she played the do-or-die match despite being under the weather.

"Masaya pa din ako kahit hindi kami nakapasok sa Finals kasi isang achievement 'to sa team namin knowing na young team pa din naman kami, and under sa system ni coach Kungfu (Reyes), kahit papaano, nakikita namin lahat nag-a-adjust. Sabi nga ni coach Kungfu, nasa process kami," Laure said after the game on Saturday who was visibly sick.

Laure, who had flu-like symptoms, said she did not want regrets to haunt her – that's why she still played. But her effort did not pay off as they absorbed their fourth straight defeat.

"Ibang usapan, semis, tapos pinaglalaban kasi dito kung paano makapasok sa Finals. Siyempre, sino ba naman kasing player ang hindi gustong makapasok sa Finals? Miss ko na din 'yung feeling na naglalaro sa Finals. Pero before that, siyempre, kailangan matapos 'yung semis," she added.

"Ayoko lang din kasi makakuha ng regret na, 'ay, hindi ako naglaro. What if ano kaya (naitulong) ko?'"

The volleyball ace said the Chery Tiggo staff made sure to attend to her before Game 2.

"Salamat pa din kanila coaches kasi nando'n sila, nagtatanong sila kung kaya ko ba, and of course, 'yung PTs (physical trainers) namin, 'yung SNC (strength and conditioning coach), nando'n din sila para i-guide ako, i-check ako hanggang madaling araw, and si coach Kungfu kausap ko din," Laure shared to media.

Understandably, Eya had a five-point outing, while the elder EJ Laure stood in for her sick sister, spiking 14 points on 12 attacks. Former MVP Mylene Paat suffered a blank showing in their matchup, which contributed to the straight-set loss.

The first game for bronze finish is on Thursday, December 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Chery Tiggo will face the loser of Choco Mucho-Cignal series.

