Volleyball: Sisi Rondina wins breakthrough PVL MVP award

Choco Mucho open spiker Sisi Rondina. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Choco Mucho star Sisi Rondina has been rewarded for her sensational performances for the Flying Titans in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

The high-leaping open spiker was named the Most Valuable Player of the conference on Saturday, after Game 2 of the Finals at the Araneta Coliseum.

It gave Rondina a measure of consolation after the Flying Titans were swept by the Creamline Cool Smashers in the best-of-3 Finals. Rondina, who joined Choco Mucho only in the previous conference, is the first player from their franchise to win the top individual award.

This is also Rondina's first MVP award as a pro, after winning the honor in UAAP Season 81, her last campaign with the UST Golden Tigresses.

Rondina finished the elimination round as the second best scorer, with a total of 194 points. She was also the third best attacker with a 37.94% success rate, and ranked third in receiving at 39.77%.

In their three-game semifinal series against the Cignal HD Spikers, Rondina averaged 21 points per game to tow her team to their first ever championship appearance.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo's Eya Laure and Creamline's Jema Galanza are the league's Best Open Hitters, while Creamline's Michele Gumabao is the Best Opposite Spiker.

Creamline's Jeanette Panaga and Cignal HD's Ria Meneses are the Best Middle Blockers of the tournament. Gel Cayuna of Cignal HD is the Best Setter, while Thang Ponce of Choco Mucho is the Best Libero.

For Cayuna, this is her third Best Setter honors.

