The Creamline Cool Smashers. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Make it seven crowns.

The Creamline Cool Smashers are champions once again in the Premier Volleyball League – their second straight All-Filipino title this season.

The dominant Sherwin Meneses-led squad brushed off a disappointing first set en route to a 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12 victory over sister team Choco Mucho in front of a record-breaking crowd on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Cool Smashers went undefeated in their 15-game run in the 2023 Second All-Filipino tourney, a repeat of their 20-game sweep of the 2019 Open Conference.

A crowd of 24,459 fans watched the Cool Smashers clinch their seventh title in the PVL, and their fifth All-Filipino crown.

More details to follow.