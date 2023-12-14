Home > Sports PVL: Creamline outclasses Choco Mucho Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 09:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The Creamline Cool Smashers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers are one win away from the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference crown. They outclassed Choco Mucho in four sets at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday. More details to follow. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PVL, volleyball, ANC, ANC Promo, abssports Read More: PVL volleyball PVL All-Filipino Conference Premier Volleyball League Creamline Cool Smashers Creamline