Home  >  Sports

ANC

PVL: Creamline outclasses Choco Mucho

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 09:33 PM

PVL Media Bureau
The Creamline Cool Smashers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers are one win away from the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference crown.

They outclassed Choco Mucho in four sets at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday. 

More details to follow.

Read More:  PVL   volleyball   PVL All-Filipino Conference   Premier Volleyball League   Creamline Cool Smashers   Creamline  