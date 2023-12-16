Cignal HD overcomes Chery Tiggo for another PVL bronze

The Cignal HD Spikers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers on Saturday overcame the Chery Tiggo Crossovers to capture the bronze medal in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

The HD Spikers bucked a slow start en route to an 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 win in Game 2 of the battle-for-third series at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

This is the fourth time that Cignal HD has won bronze in the PVL.

Chery Tiggo went unanswered in the late stages of the opening chapter after it built a 20-18 cushion.

The Vanie Gandler-led squad bounced back in the next engagement, as it rolled to a 5-point lead after an 18-all deadlock.

Gandler hammered one down, which was answered back by a down-the-line hit by Cza Carandang, but Toni Rose Basas went for an emphatic kill to deliver the set for the HD Spikers.

More details to follow.