Home  >  Sports

ANC

Cignal beats Chery Tiggo, inches closer to 4th PVL bronze

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 06:23 PM

Photo from PVL Media Bureau
Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Cignal has inched closer to a podium finish in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference.

This, as the HD Spikers pummeled Chery Tiggo, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, on Thursday in the battle for third at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

More details to follow.

Read More:  PVL   volleyball   PVL All-Filipino Conference   Premier Volleyball League   Cignal   Cignal HD Spikers   Chery Tiggo   Chery Tiggo Crossovers  