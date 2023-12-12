Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Choco Mucho has set up a Finals showdown against their sister team in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

This, as the Flying Titans overcame Cignal HD, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, on Tuesday in their do-or-die semifinal affair at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

They will battle now-waiting Creamline, also owned by Republic Biscuit Corporation, for the All-Filipino crown.

The opening frame was owned by the Flying Titans, reaching set point as early as 24-16 after Jacqueline Acuña's service error, but the HD Spikers put up a fight and came as close as 24-20.

But Set 1 was finally awarded to Choco Mucho after an unfortunate Gel Cayuna net touch violation.

Cignal built a 22-18 cushion in Set 2, but Sisi Rondina and Isa Molde combined forces, each with a hit, to close in at 22-20.

However, Choco Mucho could not answer Jovelyn Gonzaga's attack to make it a 3-point game.

The "ube girls" inched closer again, this time after Gonzaga committed a service error while Bea De Leon showed her how to do it with an ace.

Ces Molina unleashed a sharp spike to reach set point, but Vanie Gandler gave one point to Choco Mucho after her service error.

Rondina signaled Deanna Wong to set one for her, but the high-flyer's attempt went wide to give the second frame to the HD Spikers.

More details to follow.