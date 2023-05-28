Eya Laure to suit up for Chery Tiggo in PVL

Former UST captain Eya Laure is headed to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- UAAP Season 85 topscorer Eya Laure will be suiting up for Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Premier Volleyball League, the squad said in a social media post on Sunday.

The former Queen Tigress from the University of Sto. Tomas will be joining fellow Thomasian Imee Hernandez who was also introduced by the team earlier today.

Laure recently bid goodbye to the Thomasian community after a 12-year stay in the institution from high school until college.

The former UAAP Juniors MVP bared that it was a hard decision, especially after spending half of her life donning the black and gold.

"Kaya siguro up until the last minute, I wanted to find a way to play for one more year. Para akong nakikipag-break sa libu-libong tao and my heart is shattering into pieces. Ang sakit at ang hirap mag mapaalam," she wrote.

Laure also thanked the UST community and apologized for falling short of delivering a title to España.

"Patawad dahil hindi ko naibigay yung championship na deserve niyo. But more than that, salamat. Parang sasabog ang dibdib ko sa sobrang laking pasasalamat na meron ako sa inyo,"

The 24-year-old spiker and former Rookie of the Year helped UST in returning to the UAAP Finals in 2019 and has led the squad in back-to-back Final Four appearances in Seasons 84 and 85.

National University's Princess Robles, Joyme Cagande, and Jennifer Nierva will also be joining Laure and Hernandez as the newest members of the team and are set to reinforce Chery in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference in June.