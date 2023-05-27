Jennifer Nierva takes talent to Chery Tiggo Crossovers

Screenshot from Chery Tiggo Crossovers' Instagram account

MANILA – National University Lady Bulldogs’ top libero Jennifer Nierva has been officially named as part of the professional team Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Nierva was the first to be revealed by the Crossovers as one of their five new recruits for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League season.

She will be joining Buding Duremdes as liberos of Chery Tiggo aside from teaming up with Mylene Paat and EJ Laure.

Nierva manned the floor of NU since high school which resulted in many UAAP championships in the girls division.

She stayed with the Lady Bulldogs at the collegiate level and was one of the vital cogs in the team’s historic 16-0 title run in UAAP Season 84, which also ended a 65-year championship drought.

Nierva took home the Best Libero honors that year.

In her final year with NU in Season 85, the floor general also contributed to the bridesmaid finish of the Lady Bulldogs despite faltering against the eventual champions De La Salle Lady Spikers in the finals.

After her final game in the UAAP, Nierva believes that she and other seniors in the team will be leaving a "champion attitude" to the younger members of NU women’s volleyball.

“Though we fell short this season, but I know deep inside my heart, we are still champions. I know babalik at babalik kami - sila na - sa pagiging champion kasi ang dami kong napagdaanan before kasama sila, and kita ko kung paano kami yung team namin pag natatalo kami,” Nierva said.

She also expressed confidence that Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon and other team members will be pushing themselves extra hard in the next season to bounce back.

Aside from Nierva, volleyball fans are speculating that Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez, Cess Robles, and Joyme Cagande are the four other recruits of the Crossovers.

The team has yet to confirm the rumors, as of writing.