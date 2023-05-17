UAAP: NU seniors leave winning tradition to Lady Bulldogs

Princess Robles, Jennifer Nierva, and Joyme Cagande take a bow as they ended their stints with the NU Lady Bulldogs. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – As they closed their stints in the collegiate level, NU Lady Bulldogs’ seniors Princess Robles, Jennifer Nierva, and Joyme Cagande are departing from the team but not without a mark.

They may not have gotten the ending they wanted but Robles, Nierva, and Cagande can take pride in leading the Lady Bulldogs to a historic 16-0 title run in UAAP Season 84 and a bridesmaid finish in Season 85.

This was on top of their dynasty built in the juniors division.

As they move on to the next chapter of their volleyball careers, Nierva knew that they will be leaving a champion DNA to the younger members of NU women’s volleyball.

“I think yung champion attitude. Though we fell short this season, but I know deep inside my heart, we are still champions. I know babalik at babalik kami - sila na - sa pagiging champion kasi ang dami kong napagdaanan before kasama sila, and kita ko kung paano kami yung team namin pag natatalo kami,” Nierva said.

The former Best Libero also expressed her confidence that Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon and co. will be pushing themselves extra hard in the next season to bounce back.

“Alam ko mga bata ngayon iniisip na nila kung ano gagawin nila next season para hindi na ulit nila maramdaman kung ano naramdaman nila ngayon. I think yung character na meron yung isang NU na talagang vina-value yung hardwork at relationship ng bawat isa,” she added.

Setter Cagande echoed the same sentiments but added that they have taught their teammates to value relationships.

Cagande explained that the bond they created dating back in their high school days has formed a tight connection among them which proved to be a significant factor in their undefeated run last year.

“Siguro yung maiiwan naming legacy is the value of relationships and character as champions. I think may naiwan na rin naman kami kasi after 65 years, nag-champion na NU, and this is just the beginning for us, for them. After nito manonood na lang kami. Susuportahan namin sila all the way,” she continued.

For Robles, who decided to stay for one more year after winning the Finals MVP in Season 84, the seniors will be passing their “palaban” attitude to the next generations of the Lady Bulldogs.

And she has already seen a glimpse of it while playing with them in the UAAP.

“Simula una, kami nila Joyme simula high school, yung puso na palaban talaga. Yung di pa natatapos yung laban, kailangan todo kami 100%. Siguro yun yung maiiwan namin sa kanila. Ngayon pa lang nakikita na namin,” Robles said.

The three NU standouts have yet to share their future plans, adding that they will go home first to spend time with their families.

